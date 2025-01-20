Sabu’s retirement match announced, Josh Alexander/TNA update

Jan 20, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– PWinsider reports that Josh Alexander will be a free agent by mid-February. Alexander has long wished to see what his worth would be outside of TNA.

– Sabu showed up at the GCW show last night in New York City, and challenged Joey Janela to a match at his “Spring Break” show on April 19th in Las Vegas, NV.

Sabu said this will officially be his retirement match.

