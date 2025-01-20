Sabu’s retirement match announced, Josh Alexander/TNA update

– PWinsider reports that Josh Alexander will be a free agent by mid-February. Alexander has long wished to see what his worth would be outside of TNA.

– Sabu showed up at the GCW show last night in New York City, and challenged Joey Janela to a match at his “Spring Break” show on April 19th in Las Vegas, NV.

Sabu said this will officially be his retirement match.

Sabu will have his retirement match against Joey Janela at Joey Janela's spring break #ThePeopleVsGCW pic.twitter.com/LJ1nVqqJsR — Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) January 20, 2025

