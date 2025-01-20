GCW The People vs. GCW PPV Results

Results from the Hammerstein Ballroom, airing on TrillerTV via pay-per-view

PRE-SHOW

Scramble Match: 1 Called Manders defeats Blake Christian and Fuego Del Sol and Marcus Mathers and Mr. Danger and Rich Swann

Rumble match: PCO defeats 2 Tuff Tony and Aerial Van Go and Austin Luke and Bam Sullivan and Big Vin and Bobby Flaco and Brooke Havok and CPA and Crowbar and Drew Blood and Dyln McKay and Facade and Frightmare and Jeffrey John and JP Grayson and Marc Angel and Ricky Morton and Rob Sh-t and Sam Stackhouse and Shane Mercer and Sleepy Ed and Starboy Charlie and Tommy Grayson and Violent J and Zayda Steel

PPV

– Matt Tremont defeats Maki Itoh (c) and Brandon Kirk and Dr. Redacted and Drew Parker and John Wayne Murdoch and Matthew Justice and Rina Yamashita in a GCW Extreme Title / GCW Ultraviolent Title Unification DLC Match

– Effy vs. Allie Katch was stopped due to injury

– The New York OG’s (Amazing Red, Grim Reefer & Homicide) (w/Julius Smokes) defeat The Real F’n Pros (Griffin McCoy, Kerry Morton & Tony Deppen)

– Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) defeat Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) to win the GCW Tag Team titles

– Cage match: Charles Mason defeats Richard Holliday (w/Parrow)

– Sidney Akeem (w/Malik Bosede & Nick Holiday) defeats El Hijo del Vikingo

– Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel) defeat Little Guido, Super Crazy & Tajiri

– Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett defeats Tom Pestock

– Megan Bayne defeats Atticus Cogar

– Joey Janela defeats Masato Tanaka

– Matt Cardona defeats Tommy Invincible

– Matt Cardona defeats Microman

– Jimmy Lloyd defeats Matt Cardona

– Effy defeats Mance Warner to capture the GCW title

