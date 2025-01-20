Eric Bischoff reacts to Penta’s WWE debut, possible venue change for AEW Double or Nothing

– While speaking on his 83 weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff revealed that he was a fan of Penta’s WWE debut. He said “It’s amazing. You can’t help but to be supportive and just ecstatic about the success that WWE has been having. It’s unfortunate that AEW gets worked into the conversation somehow, for some reason, largely because Penta was there for four or five years and they did nothing with him. Then first night out of the shoot, he’s off the charts. I saw earlier today that he had like over a million hits already on YouTube in a pretty short period of time, so I think they did a phenomenal job. I don’t know how it could have been better. What could have been done differently to get just a little bit more out of it? I don’t have the capacity to figure that one out.”

– Fightful Select has an update on this year’s AEW Double or Nothing event. AEW typically likes to hold the event in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the pay-per-view has been held in 2019 and 2022 through 2024. However, it looks like that might change this year.

Additionally to the report, AEW has had talks about holding Double or Nothing outside of Las Vegas.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is expected to take place on Sunday, May 25.

