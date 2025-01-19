The Rock featured in WrestleMania 41 teaser video

There have been several rumors that The Rock won’t be working WrestleMania this year with filming commitments clashing within the same time frame of the show or what is needed to prepare to be fit to compete on the show.

The Rock has, in the past, dismissed these rumors but what happens with The Final Boss remains a tightly-kept secret that only a handful of people are aware of.

A new WrestleMania 41 teaser which aired this week featured The Rock, suggesting that maybe he will be involved in some way, shape, or form. Things will probably get more clear in early February when WWE holds its WrestleMania press conference, rumored to be taking place from New Orleans, the site of the Super Bowl.

The Rock returned for the Raw Netflix premiere earlier this month and then showed up the next day on NXT as well. He has not wrestled since night one of WrestleMania 40.

The Rock being added to the promotional video right after Cody I don’t think that’s coincidence #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5lJDXZ98xZ — NIGHTMARE (@Jwrasslintakes) January 18, 2025

