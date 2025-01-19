Lince Dorado and Baron Corbin updates

– Lince Dorado confirms return to WWE, joining NXT as both a wrestler and a coach.

It was a #luchalit night at #NXTCitrusSprings @WWENXT we are going to make the best of it this time around! Positive vibes only! Can’t wait to teach and get #luchalit this one is for the homies pic.twitter.com/aWgreJWRME — “Lucha Lit” Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) January 18, 2025

– Baron Corbin is on his way to The People vs GCW for his Blood Sport match against Josh Barnett.

In other news! Headed to NYC for GCW at the epic Hammerstein Ballroom for a Bloodsport match! Lets roll! Protect your neck pic.twitter.com/CbT5xCjoDN — Tom (@TomPestock) January 19, 2025

