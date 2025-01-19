Lince Dorado and Baron Corbin updates

Jan 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Lince Dorado confirms return to WWE, joining NXT as both a wrestler and a coach.

Baron Corbin is on his way to The People vs GCW for his Blood Sport match against Josh Barnett.

