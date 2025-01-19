Joe Hendry captures the TNA World Title
At TNA Genesis, Joe Hendry defeated Nic Nemeth to become the new TNA World Champion.
Frankie Kazarian tried to cash in the trophy until JBL showed up and knocked out both Frankie and Ryan Nemeth.
