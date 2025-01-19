Joe Hendry captures the TNA World Title

At TNA Genesis, Joe Hendry defeated Nic Nemeth to become the new TNA World Champion.

Frankie Kazarian tried to cash in the trophy until JBL showed up and knocked out both Frankie and Ryan Nemeth.

.@FrankieKazarian is ringside with the Call Your Shot Trophy, but @JCLayfield just CLOTHESLINED him straight to hell and took out @ryrynemnem on his way out! Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/o0CmU6kKdW — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025

