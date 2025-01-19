Female wrestler suffers a broken leg during match

Jan 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Allie Katch appeared to suffer an unfortunate injury early in her match against EFFY at The People vs. GCW.

During the match, Allie Katch attempted a Suicide Dive but landed awkwardly, twisting her foot in the process.

As a result, the match was stopped, and EFFY was declared the winner.

When more information of the exact injury is available we will update you.

