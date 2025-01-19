Female wrestler suffers a broken leg during match

Allie Katch appeared to suffer an unfortunate injury early in her match against EFFY at The People vs. GCW.

During the match, Allie Katch attempted a Suicide Dive but landed awkwardly, twisting her foot in the process.

As a result, the match was stopped, and EFFY was declared the winner.

When more information of the exact injury is available we will update you.

Allie Katch broke her leg after landing on it wrong against Effy at #ThePeopleVsGCW Wishing Her A Speedy Recovery❤️ pic.twitter.com/MKFQynQUO6 — We R Wrestling (@WeRWrestlingg) January 20, 2025

Allie Katch out on a stretcher, she’s legimately injured. What an unfortunate event.

Effy goes to main event the show.#ThePeopleVsGCW pic.twitter.com/iDLhgD8RqW — FG (@gascaf88) January 20, 2025

