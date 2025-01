Video: Trailer for Queen of the Ring

Toni Storm as Clara Mortensen in the first full-length trailer for Queen of the Ring.

The Mildred Burke biopic sees Emily Bett Rickards (Arrow) play Burke, one of the most iconic names in women’s wrestling.

Queen of the Ring releases in cinemas on March 7, 2025.

Emily Bett Rickards stars in the official trailer for ‘QUEEN OF THE RING’. In theaters March 7. pic.twitter.com/8u9B56Z3sb — Movie Coverage (@MovieCoverage_) January 17, 2025

