NXT Live Results / Melbourne, Fl / Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Complete Results from the Melbourne Auditorium:

The Family: Channing Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeat Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon

Cutler James defeats Harlem Lewis

NXT GM Ava announces a Women’s Rumble with 15 participants for later tonight, with the winner earning a title opportunity against NXT Women’s Champion Giulia

Lainey Reid defeats Kendall Grey

Josh Black and Dion Lennox defeat Drake Morreaux and Drake Starks

Joe Coffey defeats Brooks Jensen

OTM: Lucien Price and Bronco Nima go to a No Contest/ Double DQ with Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura

Intermission

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeat Kelani Jordan and Stephanie Vaquer

Women’s Rumble Match: The winner is Wren Sinclair, who will receive an NXT Title opportunity against Giulia

Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang defeat Tyson DuPont and Wes Lee

Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Giulia defeats Lola Vice and Wren Sinclair in a triple threat. Giulia pinned Sinclair

