NXT Live Results / Melbourne, Fl / Saturday, January 18, 2025
The Complete Results from the Melbourne Auditorium:
The Family: Channing Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeat Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon
Cutler James defeats Harlem Lewis
NXT GM Ava announces a Women’s Rumble with 15 participants for later tonight, with the winner earning a title opportunity against NXT Women’s Champion Giulia
Lainey Reid defeats Kendall Grey
Josh Black and Dion Lennox defeat Drake Morreaux and Drake Starks
Joe Coffey defeats Brooks Jensen
OTM: Lucien Price and Bronco Nima go to a No Contest/ Double DQ with Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura
Intermission
Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeat Kelani Jordan and Stephanie Vaquer
Women’s Rumble Match: The winner is Wren Sinclair, who will receive an NXT Title opportunity against Giulia
Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang defeat Tyson DuPont and Wes Lee
Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Giulia defeats Lola Vice and Wren Sinclair in a triple threat. Giulia pinned Sinclair
Thanks to @WerleyBri in attendance
