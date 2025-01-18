Nic Nemeth teases a potential reunion with AJ Lee and Big E

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth has teased a potential reunion with AJ Lee and Big E for a follow up to their #WWE feud with John Cena from 2013:

“I just saw Big E on TV, I was like, ‘you know what? It’d be funny if Cena was doing one of his Monday Night Raw nights, and he came out, and then Big E came out, and then AJ Lee came out on the stage, and then I came out on the stage.’ And it just reminded me of 2013, where we had six months of battles with John and he broke that, my briefcase, over the top of my head maybe 45 times in that six months. And I said, ‘that would be a nice visual. That’ll be a nice moment for fans to have all these returns and have a moment.'”

“So maybe you have it happen, and maybe you have John show up to one of our live Impacts, or at Genesis or something, I would just like a moment, just seeing the three of us, because we had a nice little, ongoing off-and-on year-long thing with John. That’d be really cool.”

(source: Sports Illustrated)

