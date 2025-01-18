Jim Ross shares his perspective on the Corey Graves-WWE situation

Jim Ross shared his perspective on the Corey Graves-WWE situation, reflecting on similar experiences in his career. “How many times has that happened to me? Yes, and here I am, jolly, happy, healthy as an old horse, and I got nothing to bitch about. It’s just part of the… life we chose,” he said, referencing a line from The Sopranos that resonates with challenges in wrestling. He acknowledged, “I feel badly that he feels like he’s been left behind, and maybe he has.”

Ross compared Graves to Pat McAfee, saying, “Would you trade Pat McAfee and his broadcast platform for Corey Graves? I wouldn’t, to be honest with you.” He noted Graves’ superior wrestling knowledge but praised McAfee’s broad reach, adding, “Pat McAfee’s got a platform that reaches from border to border. He’s got a huge footprint. I applaud Pat McAfee for his entrepreneurship and his promotional instincts.”

Ross also expressed doubts about significant changes happening soon. “I’d be surprised if that happened. The responsibilities of the broadcast team and broadcasters like Pat, who doesn’t have years of experience, it’s a load that day for the announcers. It’s a crazy world, so that day is not the day you want to be adding new projects in a skillset that you’re not totally first in.” He concluded by wishing Corey Graves wasn’t unhappy.

Source: Grilling JR with Jim Ross

