Eddie Kingston: “I feel free when I’m in the ring”

Eddie Kingston says the feeling of being free is the thing he misses the most since his injury:

“I feel free when I’m in the ring. I’m not worried about bills, if something happened at home, backstage, nothing. I’m free. I am Eddie Kingston, full mind, body, and soul. And a lot of times I don’t remember matches until I watch them. It’s almost like an out-of-body experience.

That’s what I miss the most. And that’s why, when I come back, I can’t wait. Just for that feeling. Everything else, I don’t care. I don’t care about talking to this person, that person, I don’t care.

I just miss that feeling of being free.”

(Source: Cezar Bononi’s Youtube Channel)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

