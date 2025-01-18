Drew McIntyre gives CM Punk some credit

Drew McIntyre has given credit to CM Punk for not getting “boo boo face” by any of the shots McIntyre fired during their intense WWE feud:

“I will say, however my feelings are towards him, I went completely gangbusters for him. I didn’t hold back. On TV, I can only go so far, but, on social, but it’s my social. You can’t tell me what to do. I went overboard. And the company could have asked me to pull back if they wanted me to, and I’d have said, ‘No, it’s my social’.

“But I went at him and went at him. And I’ve done that with a couple of people, and they have got a boo boo face. Not that I care, but he didn’t. He ate it like a man, and then came back with what he had to say. So I’ll give him that.”

