D-Von Dudley reflects on his experiences working with Vince McMahon

D-Von Dudley reflected on his experiences working with Vince McMahon, describing him as a “puppeteer” with the ability to control emotions. He explained, “In terms of Vince McMahon, some of the things I didn’t like [were] when you did something wrong, you knew that your ass was in trouble and you had to face him.” He recounted the intimidating “hall of shame” and the feeling of being berated, saying, “Nobody wanted to walk that hall of shame or having to listen to Vince berate them… You’re a grown-ass man, and yet you’re getting berated like there’s no tomorrow. He makes you feel that small.”

Despite these challenges, D-Von acknowledged the positive side of McMahon’s leadership. “When he wants to praise you, he makes you feel that big,” he shared, highlighting McMahon’s unique ability to influence others. “He has that way of — it’s like a puppeteer. He can make you happy, he can make you sad. It all depends on how you make him feel.” He concluded by noting, “That’s some of the qualities I like and some of the qualities I dislike of Vince.”

Source: D-Von Dudley YouTube

