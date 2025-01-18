Blair Davenport/WWE update, Jim Ross reacts to Penta’s WWE debut

– On the second night of the 2024 WWE Draft, Smackdown selected Blair Davenport from NXT but since then they haven’t really done much with her. According to a recent report from Dr. Chris Featherstone, WWE is looking for the right storyline to showcase Blair Davenport on SmackDown, where the roster is highly competitive. Feathrestone noted that she has been discussed as someone who could benefit from the upcoming three-hour format, which was previously reported and now confirmed again.

– Jim Ross says he was “little surprised” about the buzz surrounding Penta’s WWE debut.

“I was a little surprised. We had him here at #AEW for a good while. Soft-spoken guy, no trouble. Hardly knew he was there until he got in the ring, and then he was phenomenal. But I was a little surprised at the hype. So what it tells me is that WWE and Triple H covet him in a significant way, where he’s gonna be in main events or semi-main events within the next year, if not sooner. But I was a little surprised. There’s so many guys doing that act, that bit, that routine, of the luchadores. When I hired Rey Mysterio, we didn’t have anybody that even compared to Rey, but really nobody in the business did. He was special, unique. He’s one of a kind. I don’t know…#Penta, we had a lot of that kind of style in AEW. He was one of many that did a lot of acrobatics and flying things. He might have been the best at doing it, I’m not saying that. But he wasn’t the only one doing it, so it made it less special. WWE’s got a good stock of luchadores. They got several guys on the roster that have that background. Just gotta be careful of how you book him.”

(Via his Podcast JrGrilling)

