1/18/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Texas Death Match – Hangman Adam Page deated Christopher Daniels

– Toni Storm says she will meet Mariah May face-to-face for the first time next week in Jacksonville

– Undisputed Kingdom defeated Shane Taylor Promotions

– Murder Machines defeated Top Flight

– The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn meet in the ring

– Max Caster says he’s never liked Billy and claims that Billy is bad luck as every team he’s been a part of has broken up

Caster gives Anthony Bowens an ultimatum and must choose between him & Billy. Bowens says that Caster has become selfish and arrogant and chooses Billy

Caster says that he’s done with both of them and declares that The Acclaimed is over

– Kazuchika Okada defeats Tomohiro Ishii to retain the AEW Continental Title

– Dustin Rhodes beats Adam Priest

– Julia Hart beats Harley Cameron

– Powerhouse Hobbs, The Outrunners, and Rated FTR beats The Learning Tree and The Death Riders

