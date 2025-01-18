1/18/25 AEW Collision Recap
– Texas Death Match – Hangman Adam Page deated Christopher Daniels
– Toni Storm says she will meet Mariah May face-to-face for the first time next week in Jacksonville
– Undisputed Kingdom defeated Shane Taylor Promotions
– Murder Machines defeated Top Flight
– The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn meet in the ring
– Max Caster says he’s never liked Billy and claims that Billy is bad luck as every team he’s been a part of has broken up
Caster gives Anthony Bowens an ultimatum and must choose between him & Billy. Bowens says that Caster has become selfish and arrogant and chooses Billy
Caster says that he’s done with both of them and declares that The Acclaimed is over
– Kazuchika Okada defeats Tomohiro Ishii to retain the AEW Continental Title
– Dustin Rhodes beats Adam Priest
– Julia Hart beats Harley Cameron
– Powerhouse Hobbs, The Outrunners, and Rated FTR beats The Learning Tree and The Death Riders