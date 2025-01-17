Updated TNA Genesis PPV Card

TNA Genesis will take place on January 19, 2025, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

– Frankie Kazarian faces Leon Slater at Countdown To TNA Genesis

– Josh Alexander and Mike Santana will be an I Quit match

– Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers take on Eric Young and Steve Maclin

– X Division title match: Moose (c) vs. Ace Austin

– TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Spitfire (Jody Threat and Dani Luna) (c) vs. Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance (with The Personal Concierge)

– Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

– TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz)

– Clockwork Orange House of Fun match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Rosemary

– TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry

