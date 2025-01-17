NXT Live Results / Citrus Springs, Fl / Friday, January 17, 2025

The Complete Results from the Citrus Springs Community Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

Shotzi defeats Nikkita Lyons

Cutler James defeats Anthony Luke

Wendy Choo defeats Zena Sterling

Lince Dorado defeats Josh Black

Charlie Dempsey (with Wren Sinclair) defeats Yoshiki Inamura (with Josh Briggs)

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Tavion Heights

Sol Ruca defeats Derrian Gobourne

Men’s Rumble Match: The Winner will receive a future title opportunity against NXT Champion Oba Femi: The Winner is Ridge Holland

Gigi Dolin (with Shotzi) defeats Jacy Jayne (with Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx)

Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Brooks Jensen

