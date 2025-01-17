NXT Live Results / Citrus Springs, Fl / Friday, January 17, 2025
The Complete Results from the Citrus Springs Community Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
Shotzi defeats Nikkita Lyons
Cutler James defeats Anthony Luke
Wendy Choo defeats Zena Sterling
Lince Dorado defeats Josh Black
Charlie Dempsey (with Wren Sinclair) defeats Yoshiki Inamura (with Josh Briggs)
NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Tavion Heights
Sol Ruca defeats Derrian Gobourne
Men’s Rumble Match: The Winner will receive a future title opportunity against NXT Champion Oba Femi: The Winner is Ridge Holland
Gigi Dolin (with Shotzi) defeats Jacy Jayne (with Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx)
Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Brooks Jensen
