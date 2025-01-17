New wrestling trademark filed, Megan Bayne/AEW note

– Additional information regarding Megan Bayne:

Sources within All Elite Wrestling have confirmed that Bayne is under by a long-term contract. In addition, sources have disclosed that Bayne will maintain a regular on-screen presence on AEW programming moving forward.

(Source: Fightful)

– Brody King has filed to trademark:

Hounds of Hell

“Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers in the field of professional wresting and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer”

