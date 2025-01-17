New Matches & Segments For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Next Week’s SmackDown, Raw Update

– Joe Tessitore announced that Friday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA was an official sellout, with over 10,000+ fans in the sold out building.

– Rey Mysterio declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble match during this week’s WWE SmackDown in San Diego, CA. He joins John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight and “Main Event” Jey Uso as those who are officially declared for the bout thus far.

– Former WWE Women’s Champion Victoria was in attendance at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lilian Garcia posted a photo of herself with Victoria at the event. Later in the show, Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) was shown in the front row during Rey Mysterio’s ring entrance for his match against Kevin Owens in the third hour.

– Solo Sikoa and Braun Strowman returned on the 1/17 episode of WWE SmackDown.

– Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will relinquish their respective belts and sign an updated contract in the ring at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show next weekend. Moderating the contract signing will be Shawn Michaels.

– Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu was announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25.

– Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Meta Girls (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) was announced for the January 28 episode of WWE NXT.

– LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga, as well as Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly was announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown on January 24.

– Wade Barrett will be filling in on commentary for Pat McAfee next Monday night on WWE Raw.

– A Charlotte Flair vignette aired on the 1/17 SmackDown to hype the return of “The Queen.”

