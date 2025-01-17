Match announced for Collision, Megan Bayne is All Elite, Logan Paul vs. Conor McGregor

Jan 17, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to Fightful Select, Megan Bayne is officially signed to All Elite Wrestling.

– AEW announced:

– Logan Paul says if Nick Khan can match the $250M offer he’s received to fight Conor McGregor, then he won’t consider stepping away from WWE for a certain period of time.

If the fight moves forward then he’ll step away from WWE for a certain period of time.

(via Paul’s YouTube)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Savannah Sweet

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal