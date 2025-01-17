Match announced for Collision, Megan Bayne is All Elite, Logan Paul vs. Conor McGregor
– According to Fightful Select, Megan Bayne is officially signed to All Elite Wrestling.
– AEW announced:
This Saturday, 1/18#AEWCollision MAXIMUM CARNAGE
Cincinnati, OH
8/7c on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax!
Harley Cameron vs Julia Hart@TheJuliaHart sprayed black mist into @HarleyCameron_'s face, costing them both the chance to win the Women's Casino Gauntlet, they COLLIDE SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/r5DINcJvDK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2025
– Logan Paul says if Nick Khan can match the $250M offer he’s received to fight Conor McGregor, then he won’t consider stepping away from WWE for a certain period of time.
If the fight moves forward then he’ll step away from WWE for a certain period of time.
(via Paul’s YouTube)