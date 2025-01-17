Match announced for Collision, Megan Bayne is All Elite, Logan Paul vs. Conor McGregor

– According to Fightful Select, Megan Bayne is officially signed to All Elite Wrestling.

– AEW announced:

This Saturday, 1/18#AEWCollision MAXIMUM CARNAGE

Cincinnati, OH

8/7c on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax! Harley Cameron vs Julia Hart@TheJuliaHart sprayed black mist into @HarleyCameron_'s face, costing them both the chance to win the Women's Casino Gauntlet, they COLLIDE SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/r5DINcJvDK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2025

– Logan Paul says if Nick Khan can match the $250M offer he’s received to fight Conor McGregor, then he won’t consider stepping away from WWE for a certain period of time.

If the fight moves forward then he’ll step away from WWE for a certain period of time.

(via Paul’s YouTube)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

