This week’s NXT viewership, Kazuchika Okada on why he joined AEW, WWE ID match announced

– Kazuchika Okada on why he joined AEW:

“I wanted to put in the effort. That’s something I can’t do in Japan. Here, I have to do completely different things, like speak English, so that’s fun.

The number of matches has decreased a lot, but the number of things that aren’t matches has increased a lot, so I feel it’s rewarding. I also want to be able to express my thoughts in English.”

– The 1/14 episode of WWE NXT averaged 779,000 viewers; 0.17 P18-49 rating

– Just announced:

MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT….@Sean_Legacy1 vs. @JacksonDrake03 in a #WWEID Official Match is set for WWN Proving Ground in Clearwater, FL. Proving Ground will take place every Monday, starting on Feb. 3rd. Look for more #WWEID talent every week on these events!#LegacyVsDrake https://t.co/t2TSCMY5od — WWE ID (@WWEID) January 16, 2025

