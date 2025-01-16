This week’s AEW Dynamite viewership, Rhodes accepts his PWI awards, Dijak vs. Lawlor announced

Jan 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– MLW has announced Donovan Dijak Faces “Filthy” Tom Lawlor in Grudge Match at MLW SuperFight 6

Cody Rhodes posted:

– Last night’s AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 679,000 viewers; 0.18 P18-49 rating

