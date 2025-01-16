This week’s AEW Dynamite viewership, Rhodes accepts his PWI awards, Dijak vs. Lawlor announced
– MLW has announced Donovan Dijak Faces “Filthy” Tom Lawlor in Grudge Match at MLW SuperFight 6
IT’S OFFICIAL: Bad blood boils over when Donovan Dijak and Filthy Tom Lawlor meet in a grudge match at MLW SUPERFIGHT 6! Get your tickets NOW.
Saturday, Feb. 8 | https://t.co/2bQ4RGY95t pic.twitter.com/AWAikIhmES
— MLW (@MLW) January 16, 2025
– Cody Rhodes posted:
Blessed man
Thank you readers
Now do me a favor…move the goalpost further back
Let’s go https://t.co/zgIYiX0ytR
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 16, 2025
– Last night’s AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 679,000 viewers; 0.18 P18-49 rating
Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid