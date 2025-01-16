This week’s AEW Dynamite viewership, Rhodes accepts his PWI awards, Dijak vs. Lawlor announced

– MLW has announced Donovan Dijak Faces “Filthy” Tom Lawlor in Grudge Match at MLW SuperFight 6

IT’S OFFICIAL: Bad blood boils over when Donovan Dijak and Filthy Tom Lawlor meet in a grudge match at MLW SUPERFIGHT 6! Get your tickets NOW. Saturday, Feb. 8 | https://t.co/2bQ4RGY95t pic.twitter.com/AWAikIhmES — MLW (@MLW) January 16, 2025

– Cody Rhodes posted:

Blessed man Thank you readers Now do me a favor…move the goalpost further back Let’s go https://t.co/zgIYiX0ytR — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 16, 2025

– Last night’s AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 679,000 viewers; 0.18 P18-49 rating

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

