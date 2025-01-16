Tessa Blanchard on the WWE/TNA partnership, history with Stephanie Vaquer, more

Tessa Blanchard shared her thoughts on the WWE-TNA partnership, expressing excitement about its potential and the opportunities it brings for talent on both sides. Reflecting on her history with Stephanie Vaquer, she mentioned the possibility of meeting her again in the ring. “Stephanie Vaquer and I, we have a history in CMLL over in Mexico. We’ve had some banger matches out there. So her and I were actually chatting, and we’re like, ‘Hmm, maybe we’ll get to see each other in the ring again one day,’ and I know that would be just a treat.”

Blanchard also praised some of the talent she has observed in WWE, particularly noting their skill and potential. “There’s some girls that I’m not familiar with personally, but watching their work, I watch it and I’m like, ‘Gosh!’ There’s Kelani Jordan. She’s absolutely phenomenal in the ring. Sol Ruca, she’s phenomenal in the ring, and just seeing the way that these ladies move – there’s a lot of promise over there, and I hope that some of the ladies in the TNA locker room get to mix it up with a lot of them.”

She highlighted the significance of the partnership and its impact on both companies. “It’s something special. I think it’s something that no one could have expected. It’s something that people have been talking about, but now it’s in ink. Now it’s out there for the whole world to see, and it’s a huge blessing for both companies because just like NXT is filled with such amazing talent and leadership, TNA is as well.”

Blanchard’s comments underscored the excitement surrounding the collaboration and the potential for unique matchups between the rosters.

Source: Sescoops

