Nielsen revises rating for NXT New Year’s Evil episode

Nielsen, the company which measures television ratings, has revised its NXT rating and viewership for the New Year’s Evil episode with The Rock.

Originally, the viewership reported was of 957,000 with a 0.25 rating in 18-49. NXT did not air in the Los Angeles market due to the coverage of the wildfires, but the viewership included numbers from the news which aired instead.

The revised number, taking out the LA market from the number, is now of 798,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating in 18-49, an increase of 172,000 viewers from the prior week and an increase of 0.06 in the 18-49 rating.

A replay of this particular episode of NXT aired again nationwide on Saturday night which drew an additional 279,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in 18-49.

