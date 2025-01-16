Malakai Black reportedly never developed a good relationship with Tony Khan

Malakai Black updates…

PWTorch says that there are influential people within WWE who are big fans of Malakai/Aleister Black and see him as a top singles act in the company.

They also say that Black was “criticized” by his colleagues in AEW because they were frustrated by the perception of him being hesitant to “doing business” which they claim is being reluctant to do jobs for people and also frequent claims of being injured. Supposedly Black and Tony Khan never developed a good relationship.

Last, but not least is that they claim Black had been telling people within AEW that he was burnt out of wrestling and was either looking to take some time off of retire.

