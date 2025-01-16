Jeff Hardy, Thunder Rosa, and CJ Perry notes

– Jeff Hardy pitches himself as a heel against the “one and only popular” CM Punk as a way to revisit the rivalry.

“if CM Punk is such a superpower in the pro-wrestling game — Heel Jeff Hardy against the one and only popular CM Punk. I mean, I feel like that’s completely possible.”

(Source: Chris Van Vliet)

– Thunder Rosa names her dream opponents

• Charlotte Flair

• Bianca Belair

• Bayley

(via Tim Hann Rivera)

– CJ Perry posted:

Made it out of surgery. Thank you all pic.twitter.com/PEkGWdaNGi — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) January 16, 2025

