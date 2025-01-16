Jeff Hardy, Thunder Rosa, and CJ Perry notes
– Jeff Hardy pitches himself as a heel against the “one and only popular” CM Punk as a way to revisit the rivalry.
“if CM Punk is such a superpower in the pro-wrestling game — Heel Jeff Hardy against the one and only popular CM Punk. I mean, I feel like that’s completely possible.”
(Source: Chris Van Vliet)
– Thunder Rosa names her dream opponents
• Charlotte Flair
• Bianca Belair
• Bayley
(via Tim Hann Rivera)
– CJ Perry posted:
Made it out of surgery. Thank you all pic.twitter.com/PEkGWdaNGi
— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) January 16, 2025