Jeff Hardy, Thunder Rosa, and CJ Perry notes

Jan 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Jeff Hardy pitches himself as a heel against the “one and only popular” CM Punk as a way to revisit the rivalry.

“if CM Punk is such a superpower in the pro-wrestling game — Heel Jeff Hardy against the one and only popular CM Punk. I mean, I feel like that’s completely possible.”

(Source: Chris Van Vliet)

– Thunder Rosa names her dream opponents

• Charlotte Flair
• Bianca Belair
• Bayley

(via Tim Hann Rivera)

– CJ Perry posted:

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Debra McMichael

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal