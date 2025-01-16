Genesis PPV a joint TNA/NXT PPV now, Triple and HBK on today’s announcement

TNA has announced that Genesis this Sunday in Garland, TX will between a joint PPV between NXT & TNA.

Triple H on today’s announcement:

Massive news for everyone. @WWE, @ThisIsTNA, and, most importantly, fans around the world. This valuable partnership will help prepare both companies for the next generation of this industry. https://t.co/xUSAlAnGW3 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2025

HBK comments:

The next evolution of an unprecedented partnership. Excited for our continued collaboration with @ThisIsTNA and the invaluable opportunities it presents for the development of the #WWENXT Superstars & TNA Wrestling Stars. https://t.co/KpJtxHgsfD — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 16, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

