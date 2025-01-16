Genesis PPV a joint TNA/NXT PPV now, Triple and HBK on today’s announcement
TNA has announced that Genesis this Sunday in Garland, TX will between a joint PPV between NXT & TNA.
#TNAGenesis. @WWENXT. This Sunday.
Subscribe to TNA+ to watch Genesis HERE: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi pic.twitter.com/0CAIl1oPod
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 16, 2025
Triple H on today’s announcement:
Massive news for everyone. @WWE, @ThisIsTNA, and, most importantly, fans around the world. This valuable partnership will help prepare both companies for the next generation of this industry. https://t.co/xUSAlAnGW3
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2025
HBK comments:
The next evolution of an unprecedented partnership.
Excited for our continued collaboration with @ThisIsTNA and the invaluable opportunities it presents for the development of the #WWENXT Superstars & TNA Wrestling Stars. https://t.co/KpJtxHgsfD
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 16, 2025