Chelsea Green on the McMahon to Triple H transition

During an interview with The Sports Agents, Chelsea Green commented on WWE’s transition from the Vince McMahon era to the Paul “Triple H” Levesque era…

“If we’re talking Vince vs. Triple H, we’re also talking Attitude Era vs. now. We’re talking Divas vs. women. We’re talking about Trish Status vs. me. There’s so many answers to that question. First of all, we would not be here without that side of things. We in 2025 would not have the success that we have if it wasn’t for that Attitude Era.”

“I can’t speak on what their era was like because I wasn’t there, but now in this new era, I know that I come to work. I love my job. I feel safe. I feel supported. Triple H makes women specifically feel absolutely equal to men. That’s why I love to come to work. That’s why I feel so supported and so seen is because we are out there main eventing WrestleMania’s now. Something that unfortunately that previous era didn’t get to experience. They set the table for us and now we’re sitting at it and enjoying these amazing meals and I couldn’t be happier.”

(quotes: WrestlingNews.co)

