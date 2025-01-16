Bully Ray says WWE has found Mysterio’s successor, possibly of Joe Hendry in the Royal Rumble

– During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided a backstage update on a potential Joe Hendry appearance in the upcoming Men’s Royal Rumble Match. No. Nothing I have heard; not to say that’s not gonna happen. I think we spoke about this on the on the show before. He’s kind of cooled a little bit. Maybe that’s by design, but that wouldn’t make any sense to me. So I don’t expect him to be one of one of the 30 in the Rumble; no.

– — Bully Ray (via Busted Open Radio) says WWE believes that they finally found Rey Mysterio’s replacement with Penta

“Penta is a combination of La Parka and Rey Mysterio, and WWE have been looking for Mysterio’s successor for many years, believing that they have found that successor in Penta, who just so happens have a build and personality similar to La Parka as he is much bigger in stature than Mysterio.

Can Penta do Rey’s stuff? Yes he can, but he’s a bigger dude, so he’s also as entertaining as La Parka was in my opinion. This whole thing is going to get over.”

