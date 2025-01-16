1/16/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Leon Slater defeated Trent Seven with the Swanton 450 Splash

– The Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Jody Threat and Dani Luna interrupted Ash & Heather by Elegance’s Pre-Championship Celebration.

– The System vs Eric Young & Steve Maclin is official for Genesis this Sunday

– Eric Young & Steve Maclin defeat First Class

After the match, The System stared them down from the ramp

– “I’m going to teach you what the X-Division is all about, and that’s inevitable”- Ace Austin, he’ll face Moose for the X-Division Championship at TNA Genesis

– Josh Alexander vs Mike Santana will now be an I Quit Match this Sunday at Genesis

BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon and @Santana_Proud will be an I Quit match LIVE on PPV at #TNAGenesis from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on January 19. Get tickets at https://t.co/zTMPjdY9UA! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/Dw7ITswj28 pic.twitter.com/tYmQEaR7wm — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 17, 2025

– Jake Something defeats Laredo Kid

– The Hardys defeat PCO & Sami Callahin

– The TNA World Championship Match face off ended with Joe Hendry taking a Superkick from Nick Nemeth as he was saving his brother Ryan Nemeth

– “If she doesn’t show up for Genesis. This wouldn’t be the first time”- Jordynne Grace as she leaves the match contract on the announce table and says Tessa Blanchard hasnt signed it yet.

– Tessa Blanchard is laid out by Jordynne Grace after signing the Match Contract for Genesis. Grace yelled at Tessa that this is her Division.

The battle between @JordynneGrace and Tessa Blanchard just EXPLODED ahead of their match at #TNAGenesis! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/Dw7ITswQRG pic.twitter.com/8pR2D78VbS — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 17, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

