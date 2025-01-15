Update on the viewership for Raw on Netflix debut

The Raw on Netflix premiere last week ranked #4 in the top 10 most-watched English language shows on Netflix chart, with 5,900,000 views.

The Netflix chart showed that there was a total of 17,700,000 hours of Raw streamed last week, with Missing You, American Primeval, and Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action, coming before it.

The first episode was very successful, hitting the #1 spot in 26 different countries.

Netflix rankings are released a week later and are available every Tuesday night.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

