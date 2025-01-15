Tony Khan on AEW’s successful venture into simulcasting on Max

Tony Khan recently spoke about AEW’s successful venture into simulcasting on Max, highlighting both the technical achievement and the positive reception from fans. He described the experience enthusiastically, saying, “It’s been so great, it’s been fantastic. It’s been a technical achievement, and it’s been really fantastic quality.”

Khan emphasized how well the show performs across platforms, noting, “The show looks so great on Max, and the results have been fantastic. The fans love it. We’re still getting a great audience on TBS every week.” He also explained the flexibility this provides for viewers, stating, “You can watch the show both ways. We’re on TBS live every Wednesday night and streaming on Max. Then on Saturdays, we do TNT still every Saturday in primetime, and we also have the streaming component on Max.”

Khan praised the visual quality of the broadcasts and acknowledged the effort behind the initiative. “The shows look fantastic. It’s just been really great. It was an undertaking technically, but it’s definitely been worth it,” he concluded, reaffirming his satisfaction with the project’s success.

Source: Battleground Podcast

