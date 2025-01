Ranking the Top 10 greatest moments in WWE RAW history

WatchMojo ranks the Top 10 greatest moments in WWE RAW history.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Beer Bath

#2. Shane McMahon owns WCW

#3. CM Punk’s Pipebomb

#4. Mike Tyson and Stone Cold Steve Austin go at it

#5. Mankind defeats The Rock to become World Champion

#6. Chris Jericho debut

#7. The Nexus debut

#8. Seth Rollins turns on The Shield

#9. Eric Bischoff debuts as GM of RAW

#10. The first ever episode in 1993

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email