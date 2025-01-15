Jon Moxley says AEW is building “a lot more than what happens in the ring”

Ahead of tonight’s Maximum Carnage Dynamite in Cincinnati, AEW World champion Jon Moxley did the media rounds to promote the show, telling Yahoo Sports that AEW is “building a lot more than what happens in the ring.”

“Building something sustainable for the future that we can take pride in, we’ve been doing that for the past few months,” Moxley said.

The company has been facing more than usual criticism over their product, with reduced attendances at live events, falling ratings, and some wrestlers who want out.

Moxley said that it’s a long process but tiny victories every day is what gets him excited.

“It’s about a mindset and an approach of taking pride in what we do. We have a lot of guys and girls that are part of it. I’m pretty proud,” the champion continued.

Moxley said that he works for all the people who need AEW to succeed and for that to happen, everyone has to operate at their highest level at every level.

“I feel a responsibility to these people because to be successful in wrestling, they’ve given and sacrificed their lives for the pursuit of this, as I had,” he said. “I am but a servant to the pursuit of helping the whole thing, raising it up, and bringing along as many people as we can. It’s making me better and helping me learn a hell of a lot.”

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

