Familiar face backstage at AEW Dynamite, Strickland vs. Ricochet match announced

– According to PWInsider, Scott D’Amore was backstage at AEW “Dynamite” in Cincinnati, Ohio earlier tonight.

– Swerve Strickland vs Ricochet is announced for the February 5th episode of Dynamite in Atlanta Georgia.

