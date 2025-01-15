Familiar face backstage at AEW Dynamite, Strickland vs. Ricochet match announced

Jan 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to PWInsider, Scott D’Amore was backstage at AEW “Dynamite” in Cincinnati, Ohio earlier tonight.

– Swerve Strickland vs Ricochet is announced for the February 5th episode of Dynamite in Atlanta Georgia.

