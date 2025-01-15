Chelsea Green defends her husband against social media criticism

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Matt Cardona said the following about potentially returning to the company…

“I think I earned the opportunity to go back. If my music hit at the Royal Rumble… the place would explode, the roof would go off the place, social media would explode, I’d move merch. I know that. I haven’t been offered anything.”

“I can’t live my life like, ‘oh my god are they going to call me back?’ I’m always ready. I worked my ass off for five years to reinvent myself. I truly believe I’ve changed the game. I would love to go back if the circumstances were correct.”

A Twitter/X user commented on Cardona’s interview…

“‘I truly believe I’ve changed the game’ No you haven’t. You haven’t made a dent on making the landscape of wrestling better. No one talks about Matt Cardona, no one thinks of Matt Cardona. The only time you get brought up is when Cena lipsed your on screen girlfriend whilst you was in a wheelchair holding flowers. Calling you a B+ player would be generous. Shut your mouth and watch your wife on Friday nights.”

Cardona’s wife, WWE women’s United States champion Chelsea Green, responded to the user…

“The fact that you’ve got your panties in a knot about someone speaking highly of themself, believing in themself and knowing their worth.. Get your head out of your ass and realize he revolutionized professional wrestling by using social media. That ALONE changed the game. Put the keyboard down. Go back upstairs to your mum and eat the dinner she cooked you. Don’t make me embarrass you.”

"I truly believe I've changed the game" No you haven't. You haven't made a dent on making the landscape of wrestling better. No one talks about Matt Cardona, no one thinks of Matt Cardona. The only time you get brought up is when Cena lipsed your on screen girlfriend whilst you… https://t.co/Id1ee6S6Oa — iBeast (@ibeastIess) January 14, 2025

The fact that you’ve got your panties in a knot about someone speaking highly of themself, believing in themself and knowing their worth..

Get your head out of your ass and realize he revolutionized professional wrestling by using social media. That ALONE changed the game.

Put… — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 14, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

