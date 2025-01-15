AEW News and Notes
– Cope vs PAC has been announced for next week’s Dynamite.
NEXT Wednesday, 1/22#AEWDynamite@thekcac | Knoxville, TN
LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@RatedRCope vs PAC
NEXT WEEK! The Rated R Superstar, Cope goes 1-on-1 with the @BASTARDPAC LIVE on TBS and MAX! pic.twitter.com/2kfRM9rh32
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 16, 2025
– Tony Schiavone disclosed on his podcast (What Happened When Podcast) that he was absent last week to care for his wife Lois following her successful hip replacement surgery.
– Grand Slam Australia confirmed to be a Saturday Night special event starting at 8pm est on TNT and Max.
– Samoa Joe returned to AEW television on Dynamite.
Hook defeated Christian Cage by DQ after The Patriarchy interfered.
The Patriarchy beat down Hook, but Katsuyori Shibata & the returning Samoa Joe make the save.
Samoa Joe is back!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@Christian4Peeps | @730HOOK | @MotherAEW | @TheNickWayne | @TheKipSabian | @SamoaJoe | @K_Shibata2022 pic.twitter.com/i4eOIGYv4W
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 16, 2025