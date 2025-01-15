AEW News and Notes

– Cope vs PAC has been announced for next week’s Dynamite.

NEXT Wednesday, 1/22#AEWDynamite@thekcac | Knoxville, TN

LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@RatedRCope vs PAC NEXT WEEK! The Rated R Superstar, Cope goes 1-on-1 with the @BASTARDPAC LIVE on TBS and MAX! pic.twitter.com/2kfRM9rh32 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 16, 2025

– Tony Schiavone disclosed on his podcast (What Happened When Podcast) that he was absent last week to care for his wife Lois following her successful hip replacement surgery.

– Grand Slam Australia confirmed to be a Saturday Night special event starting at 8pm est on TNT and Max.

– Samoa Joe returned to AEW television on Dynamite.

Hook defeated Christian Cage by DQ after The Patriarchy interfered.

The Patriarchy beat down Hook, but Katsuyori Shibata & the returning Samoa Joe make the save.

