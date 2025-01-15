AEW News and Notes

Jan 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Cope vs PAC has been announced for next week’s Dynamite.

– Tony Schiavone disclosed on his podcast (What Happened When Podcast) that he was absent last week to care for his wife Lois following her successful hip replacement surgery.

– Grand Slam Australia confirmed to be a Saturday Night special event starting at 8pm est on TNT and Max.

– Samoa Joe returned to AEW television on Dynamite.

Hook defeated Christian Cage by DQ after The Patriarchy interfered.

The Patriarchy beat down Hook, but Katsuyori Shibata & the returning Samoa Joe make the save.

