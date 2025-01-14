WWE, NXT 1/14/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT. Coverage begins at 8pm. Vic Joseph and Booker T are on the call. j Coverage is from Orlando, Fl. in the performance center.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima)

Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) vs. The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn)

NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contenders Match: Shotzi vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Out first is the new NXT Champion, Oba Femi. He comes out in street clothes. He tells the crowd has now taken his rightful place. He says being champion is destiny. The fans respect and like him. He calls Eddie Thorpe a cock roach. He calls Trick Williams a great champion, but not as good as him. North American Champion, Tony D’Angelo comes out. He reminds Femi he defeated him and he will beat him for that belt too. Out next comes Ridge Holland, who attacked The Don dressed as Santa. They begin brawling. Eddie Thorpe comes out and attacks Femi from behind, dropping him and holding the NXT Championship overhead.

Backstage, Ethan Page is shown bragging about being friends now with The Rock. Several wrestlers take exception with his bragging.

Match 1. Stephanie Vaquer VS Shotzi (#1 Contenders match NA Championship)

The two work the mat, trying to outwrestle each other. Each deliver a few takedowns, and show admiration for each other. Stephanie starts to take the advantage with a leg submission. Shotzi eventually reverses the hold and kicks Steph in the side of the head. Shotzi then scissors Steph by the head in the ropes and follows up with a crossbody off the top rope. Steph leg whips her in return. She then floats over and does her scissored head face drive repeatedly into the mat. Back from a break, Shotzi rannas Steph off the top rope. She follows up with knees and kick to the side of the head. Shotzi then cannonballs Steph in the corner. She then suplexes Steph for a long two count. Vaquer hiptosses Shotzi and knee drives her face in the corner. The two then trade strong style blows. Jayce Jane jumps on the apron out of nowhere. She starts arguing with both ladies. Both contenders dump her to the mat together. Fallon Henley then shows up and hits Vaquer with the belt in the back of the head. Shotzi didn’t see this and pins Stephanie.

Winner, Shotzi

Shotzi quickly realizes what happened when she sees Henley and all 4 ladies stare each other down.

Sol Ruca and Zaria help cheer up Kelani Jordan backstage over her recent championship match loss. Cora Jade walks up and starts mocking Jordan, saying she will win a title before Jordan does. Jordan slaps her in the face. We see Vaquer looking for revenge backstage in a commercial split screen. Ethan Page is then shown walking to the arena as we return from a break. We then see Ava with Oba Femi and Mr. Stone. Stone pisses of Femi and Oba losses it and bullies him until Ava grants a match with Femi and Eddie Thorpe next week.

Match 2. Ethan Page VS Dante Chen

Chen was the most annoyed with Page backstage earlier. Apparently that set up this match. Page jumps him before the match. The bell rings and now Dante has time to regroup. He goes to work on Page and strikes with kicks and punches. Page counters with a neckbreaker and it is over that quick.

Winner, All Ego, Ethan Page

Page doesn’t stop there and he crushes Dante’s foot between the buckle and the steel steps. Je’Von Evans jumps Ethan after the attack. His advantage is short lived, as Page punches him in his surgically repaired jaw. Evans goes down and blood pours out of his mouth.

Femi is shown backstage. Dion Lennox tells him he wants to challenge him one day. We cut to Shawn Spears who is telling Adriana Rizzo The Family doesn’t know her true value. Izzi Dame runs up and tells off Spears. Ashante Adonis and Karmen Petrovic make up and seal their relationship with a kiss. We get a video clip from Giulia’s title win last week.

We get a surprise appearance from WWE Tag Champions, DIY. They want a front row seat to the tag match tonight.

Match 3. Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) vs. The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn)

Jackson and Alba start the match. Fire controls the arm, but Jackson reverses it, leading to a chop exchange between the two. Jackson tags and Lash comes in with a series of shoulder blocks. Dawn has tagged in, but Legend plants her in their corner and she is doubled with Jackson. Jackson sling blades Dawn for a two count. Legend tags in an d they double Dawn further. Dawn fights free of the rack and Fyre interferes and then tags in. They work Legend over in the corner. Dawn wants revenge and Legend is taking a beating. She fights free eventually and tags out. They go for a double team, but Fyre clips her leg and Dawn takes out Jackson to the floor. Fyre dives on Lash and Jackson on the floor. Back from a break, Dawn gets fall away slammed by Lash. She then flap jacked Fyre on her partner. She then chokeslams Fyre for a two count. Dawn made the save. Lash lariats Fyre and slams Dawn. Jackson crossbodies the Unholy Union for a two count. Fyre knocks Legend off the apron. Dawn backstabbers Jackson and Fyre swantons Jackson. Lash makes the save. Jackson is super kicked by Dawn. Jackson takes out Dash, but Legend was knocked from the top ring. Lash reenters and they hit the assisted cutter on Fyre for the win.

Winners, The Meta Girls

Ava congratulates Lexis King on his Heritage Cup win last week. Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair come in wanting a rematch. We hear a commotion and we see Ridge Holland and Tony D’Angelo are seen fighting outside.

TNA Knockouts Champion, Masha Slamovich is shown seated in the crowd with her championship on her shoulder.

Match 4. Kelani Jordan VS Cora Jade

Jordan is fired up and goes right after Jade. Jade is more or less just running for her life. Jordan is eventually clipped off the top rope. Jade lays in the boots, chops and kicks. She gets a 1 count off a double stomp. Jade misses an elbow and Kelani goes for a rollup. Jade hits a running high knee. Vic Joseph promotes Genesis for TNA this weekend. Jade misses a kick to the head. Jordan lands a jumping DDT for a two count. Jordan then stomps Jade in the face repeatedly. Both commentators are taken back by Jordan’s new aggressive side. The ref pulls her off, but Jade rakes her eyes and then delivers a full nelson inverted DDT for the win.

Winner, Cora Jade

A gleeful, Eddie Thorpe is shown gloating over his attack on Oba Femi and gaining a title match with Femi next week. Axiom and Frazier are shown preparing for their match tonight, while Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura walk up to them. Josh and Inamura want the next title match. OTM walk up and interrupt the confrontation. The Champs walk off and OTM and Briggs and Inamura start brawling all over the back.

Main Event. OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) VS Axiom and Nathan Frazier, The NXT Tag Champions

Remember DIY, Champa and Johnny Gargano are in the building to watch, as well as Briggs and Inamura, who just made their case for a shot at the belts. The challengers are much larger and slower than the champs. The crowd gets loud as DIY walk out to the crows nest. OTM work over Frazier in the corner. Nima walks the ropes and stomps Frazier for a two count. Axiom makes a save and the champs pick up the pace again working on Price. Price recovers and clotheslines Axiom violently before we go to break. Gargano looked impressed by the challengers speed. Price tags in with suplex and works a side headlock on Axiom. Axiom crossbodies Nima. Frazier tags in with a snapping shooting star. He misses a moonsault and Price chokeslams him. Nima lands a reverse slam. Axiom makes the save. Frazier kicks Price in the face. Axiom blind tags and they double Price. Axiom locks on an armbar. Frazier dives on Nima. Nima suplexes Frazier on Axiom. Axiom gets to his feet and tags Frazier, but he choke slams Frazier on Axiom. Nima gets a two count off a tandem kick slam combo. Price sets up the announce table for Axiom. Axiom recovers and kicks him. Nima and Frazier are on the top. Axiom joins him. Frazier frog splashes Price threw the table and Axiom super Spanish Flies Nima off the top. Golden ratio and it is over.

Winners and still NXT Tag Champs, Frazier and Axiom

Gargano and Champa look on impressed. We see a car pull up and the boots of someone step out. We go to break.

We cut to the ring and see Roxanne Perez addressing the NXT crowd. She admits Guilia she was better last week. She changes her tone and says now the division is going to be lost. Bayley shows up out of nowhere. She tells Roxanne to grow from loss, Perez says she doesn’t need her advice. Bayley tells her the division will carry on without her at the helm. Roxanne then asks why she is in the building. Roxanne slaps Bayley and the show ends with the two going to blows.

