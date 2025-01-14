WWE News and Notes

– Penta (via PWlnsider) went way longer than initially planned in his debut tonight, between the match and post-match promo, which led to time being trimmed from other segments later in the show.

“There were some talents obviously not thrilled about that, as you can imagine.”

– Adam Pearce via X:

Honored to witness history firsthand tonight in San Jose. Congratulations to the very first Women’s Intercontinental Champion, @Real_Valkyria! pic.twitter.com/3UL9G5FCQS — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 14, 2025

– WWE posted:

– A UFC presence at RAW:

