WWE News and Notes

Jan 14, 2025

Penta (via PWlnsider) went way longer than initially planned in his debut tonight, between the match and post-match promo, which led to time being trimmed from other segments later in the show.

“There were some talents obviously not thrilled about that, as you can imagine.”

– Adam Pearce via X:

– WWE posted:

– A UFC presence at RAW:

