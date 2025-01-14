WWE News and Notes
– Penta (via PWlnsider) went way longer than initially planned in his debut tonight, between the match and post-match promo, which led to time being trimmed from other segments later in the show.
“There were some talents obviously not thrilled about that, as you can imagine.”
– Adam Pearce via X:
Honored to witness history firsthand tonight in San Jose. Congratulations to the very first Women’s Intercontinental Champion, @Real_Valkyria! pic.twitter.com/3UL9G5FCQS
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 14, 2025
– WWE posted:
It's not over for @ImKingKota! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/64gFWeHnuq
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2025
– A UFC presence at RAW:
We've got @dc_mma in the house on #RawOnNetflix! pic.twitter.com/k5JF8gkOex
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2025