Video: Bayley appears on NXT

Jan 14, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

From NXT earlier…

Roxanne Perez says that NXT is in trouble because Giulia won’t be able to take the NXT Women’s Division to the heights that she was able to

Bayley interrupts and says that Roxanne needs to grow from her loss and get better

Roxanne says that she doesn’t need any advice from Bayley and demands that she leave

Bayley says that Roxanne will be stuck in her own way all alone, while she goes to WrestleMania as the WWE Women’s Champion after she defeats Tiffany Stratton on this upcoming Smackdown

Roxanne slaps Bayley, and the two get into a brawl.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Vanilla Vargas

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal