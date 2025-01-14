RVD hints at a Wrestlemania appearance, Logan Paul challenges Bad Bunny, Malakai Black note
– While speaking on his 1 of a Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam hinted at making an appearance at WrestleMania 41. He mentioned it’s happening on 4/20 this year in Las Vegas, where he lives, and said anything could happen. After all, the date is a significant one for cannabis enthusiasts like RVD.
– Logan Paul has officially challenged Bad Bunny to a match in WWE
#loganpaul to #badbunny pic.twitter.com/po7AyY44AP
– Some AEW talent think it is “good” that Malakai Black is reportedly leaving the company. “He’s gone, he’s not going to be on TV again most likely. It’s funny because as talented as he is, everyone I’ve asked about it, they all kind of have the same story and it’s kind of like ‘good.’
(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)
If yer gonna commit to the 420 theme, go all in. Either have RVD enter at 4 and be the 20th man eliminated or have him enter at 4 AND 20, (obviously he gets eliminated between the 2).