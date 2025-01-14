Report: Corey Graves not to appear on NXT tonight

PWInsider has confirmed that Corey Graves will not appear on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT. Graves was spotted this afternoon at the Orlando Airport, going through TSA to leave the city. There had been word within WWE for the last week that Graves was not happy with being bumped off Raw and Smackdown for the NXT assignment, where he would be the third man in the booth alongside Vic Joseph and Booker T.

This morning, Graves tweeted again, trying to focus the energy he received overnight into interest in what he might say on NXT TV. Instead, it appears he will not be saying anything tonight.

Last night, Graves wrote:

“Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something ‘dream adjacent’ and being pretty f–king awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been.”

