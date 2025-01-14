Lyra Valkyrie on winning the Women’s IC title (video), Sonya Deville note

– Lyra Valkyrie defeats Dakota Kai to become the first ever Women’s Intercontinental Title…

Hear from the FIRST EVER Women's Intercontinental Champion @Real_Valkyria! pic.twitter.com/t79bg1sdyb — WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2025

– In an interview with Trading Secrets (via Fightful), Sonya Deville spoke about her experience on WWE Tough Enough, where she competed as part of the sixth season. She would eventually get eliminated, as the season was won by Josh Bredl and Sara Lee.

Deville said: “You get paid while you are on the show weekly. I don’t remember exactly what it was; I want to say $1,000 a week or something while you are there. Once you are gone, you’re gone. I flew home the day I got eliminated, and I went back to training wrestling the next day. I called WWE and asked, ‘Where can I train in professional wrestling in LA?’ They gave me a school. I went to the school, and that’s where I trained every single day while blowing up WWE’s email, ‘Hire me. Hire me.’ They told me as soon as I got eliminated that they were going to hire me, but I didn’t believe them. I was like, ‘I’m going to fly back home, I’m gonna go back to bartending and reality, and the dream is going to be over. The thing that I just fell in love with is going to be over.’ I was adamant about staying on top of learning how to wrestle and staying on top of them to hire me. Sure enough, three months later, I got the call.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

