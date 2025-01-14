Jonathan Coachman comments on the Corey Graves’ situation

Jonathan Coachman via X:



So Corey is upset for being bumped from the main announce roster. Happened to JR 5 times. Happened to Cole multiple times. Happened to me multiple times. He is right he is really good at his job. But playing in the sandbox a little bit better might not hurt next time. Embrace whatever role you have and understand that you are lucky to have it. There are only 3-5 of these jobs at the highest level. Who knows maybe they asked him to be a part of a 3 man booth. We know he doesn’t like that. lol. Sorry had to. Last line a joke. The rest it’s the wrestling business. It happens.

