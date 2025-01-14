John Cena does an advertisement for McDonald’s, Corey Graves vents some frustration

– John Cena is promoting McDonald’s…

my morning mantra before I get an egg McMuffin and $1 order of hash browns with McValue

p.s. at part. McD. valid for item of equal or lesser value. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 7, 2025

– Corey Graves seemingly commenting on being moved to the WWE NXT commentary team following Raw’s move to Netflix:

“Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something ‘dream adjacent’ and being pretty f–king awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been.”

