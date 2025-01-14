1/10/25 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown on Friday night drew 1,436,000 viewers on average, down 92,000 viewers from the prior week as it went head-to-head with ESPN’s coverage of a college football semi final game which drew nearly 20 million viewers. The show did a 0.40 rating in 18-49, down 0.05 from last week and was #2 on the top 50 cable chart for the night and #2 in all of TV.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

