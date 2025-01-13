WWE posts behind the curtain Raw photos, Malakai Black update, Cage vs. Omega (poster)

– The seemingly never-ending saga of Malakai Black’s All Elite Wrestling status appears to be nearing an end, with multiple reports suggesting the House of Black leader is exiting the promotion. Black’s contract is believed to be expiring/has expired around the start of 2025. Dave Meltzer states that WWE are expected to swoop for Black when he is available.

– Official poster for Brian Cage vs. Kenny Omega …

#AEWDynamite MAXIMUM CARNAGE

THIS WEDNESDAY!@BradyMusicCtr | Cincinnati, OH

LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@KennyOmegaManX vs. @BrianCagegmsi!

It will be Machine vs Best Bout Machine – Brian Cage vs Kenny Omega on Maximum Carnage Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/DeoWdQtl82 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2025

– WWE posted:

Peek behind the curtain of the #RawOnNetflix premiere at the @IntuitDome in Los Angeles with these exclusive photos featuring @CMPunk, @TheRock, @WWERomanReigns and more WWE Superstars and Legends! : https://t.co/w30P7tI37K pic.twitter.com/wVlW8UsGrG — WWE (@WWE) January 13, 2025

