WWE posts behind the curtain Raw photos, Malakai Black update, Cage vs. Omega (poster)

Jan 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– The seemingly never-ending saga of Malakai Black’s All Elite Wrestling status appears to be nearing an end, with multiple reports suggesting the House of Black leader is exiting the promotion. Black’s contract is believed to be expiring/has expired around the start of 2025. Dave Meltzer states that WWE are expected to swoop for Black when he is available.

– Official poster for Brian Cage vs. Kenny Omega …

– WWE posted:

