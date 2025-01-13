Triple H congratulates the Philadelphia Eagles, AEW contract set to expire, Malakai Black works CCW
– Maria Kanellis is set to become a free agent this month when her AEW contract expires later this month.
– Malakai Black worked for CCW in Tampa, FL over the weekend…
malakai black at the CCW show here in Tampa. @CCWAliveTV #CCW #havocandhaze #aew #malakaiblack pic.twitter.com/mriU3sE6Uk
— Brett Lane (@Bub_1992) January 12, 2025
– Triple H reacts to Quinyon Mitchell’s Pedigree attempt on Cooper DeJean during celebrations at the Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers game:
There’s a reason we say ‘Don’t try this at home’…congrats on the win Quinyon & @Eagles! https://t.co/HNr3Al33Cc
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2025