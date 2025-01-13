Triple H congratulates the Philadelphia Eagles, AEW contract set to expire, Malakai Black works CCW

Maria Kanellis is set to become a free agent this month when her AEW contract expires later this month.

Malakai Black worked for CCW in Tampa, FL over the weekend…

Triple H reacts to Quinyon Mitchell’s Pedigree attempt on Cooper DeJean during celebrations at the Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers game:

