Triple H congratulates the Philadelphia Eagles, AEW contract set to expire, Malakai Black works CCW

– Maria Kanellis is set to become a free agent this month when her AEW contract expires later this month.

– Malakai Black worked for CCW in Tampa, FL over the weekend…

– Triple H reacts to Quinyon Mitchell’s Pedigree attempt on Cooper DeJean during celebrations at the Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers game:

There’s a reason we say ‘Don’t try this at home’…congrats on the win Quinyon & @Eagles! https://t.co/HNr3Al33Cc — Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2025

