Rikishi shares his thoughts on Hulk Hogan’s negative reaction on Raw

Rikishi shared his thoughts on Hulk Hogan being booed during WWE’s Raw on Netflix event, expressing his surprise and reflecting on the situation. He began by noting the unexpected reaction from the crowd:

“I was surprised. You know I mean, because it was like a celebration. It wasn’t like a Republican or Democrat or presidential race. You know what I mean? So I guess he’s got heat from the people here in LA, it was weird. Here’s a guy that paved the way. Hogan put wrestling on the map. He did a lot for the business. [He was there] to celebrate something huge, to cross over a partnership with Netflix. When they played his music, Jimmy [Hart] came out now, so you see the American flag. ‘Alright, USA. We here.’ Blah, blah, blah. Then people knew that Hogan was coming out, and then I didn’t know if my ears were telling me what I was hearing correctly when you hear the ‘Boo!’ and I said, ‘These people really don’t like Hogan.'”

Rikishi acknowledged the authenticity of the WWE audience’s reaction and their willingness to express their feelings:

“Hey, one thing about WWE Universe, when you hear them, that’s exactly how they feel. Yes, sir, you know, I mean, so you can’t shove people down their throat. Once they don’t like you, they’re definitely gonna let you know.”

Reflecting on how Hogan might have handled the situation, Rikishi offered a bold hypothetical response:

“For his thing here, Man, just enjoy life now. Man, you hear how the people felt about you. If that was big ‘Kish, I would have switched up real quick. You know, I mean, I’m on Netflix, the whole world. ‘Well, y’all can kiss my ass. Yeah. For years, I’ve come out here in the red and yellow and give you this, brother, this is what I get for 40 years, and this is the thanks I get. Y’all can kiss my ass.’ There you go. I don’t give a damn if y’all drink my beer or not. I’m taking this overseas, to the Middle East. Now I’m gonna call it the best Middle East beer.'”

Rikishi’s comments highlighted his respect for Hogan’s contributions to wrestling while also emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the WWE fanbase.

Source: Rikishi Fatu Off The Top

